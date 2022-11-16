Canlandırdığı karakter için bu hale geldi! Ünlü oyuncu tanınmaz halde

Tilda Swinton — Lutz Ebersdorf — Suspiria (2018)
Charlize Theron — Aileen Wuornos — Monster (2003)
Halle Berry — Cloud Atlas
Jim Carrey — Peter (The Bad Batch)
Naomi Grossman, American Horror Story
Renée Zellweger — Judy Garland (Judy)
Tom Felton — Grand Guignol (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting)
Margot Robbie — Tonya Harding (I, Tonya)
Angelina Jolie — Rose Littleton (Come Away)
Mandy Moore — Rebecca Pearson (This Is Us)
Sienna Miller — Beth Ailes (The Loudest Voice)
Ryan Gosling — Dean (Blue Valentine)
Elizabeth Banks — Effie Trinket (The Hunger Games)
Blake Lively — Stephanie Patrick (The Rhythm Section)
Sigourney Weaver — Claudia Hoffman (Snow White: A Tale of Terror)
Nicole Kidman — Virginia Woolf — The Hours (2002)
Robin Williams — Mrs. Doubtfire — Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Jim Carrey — The Grinch — The Grinch (2000)
— Diana — Trainwreck (2015)
Rebecca Romijn — Mystique — X-Men (2000)
Heath Ledger — The Joker — The Dark Knight (2008)
Johnny Depp — James "Whitey" Bulger — Black Mass (2015)
Johnny Depp — The Mad Hatter — Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice (1988)
Mike Myers — various roles — the Austin Powers movies (1997—2002)
Steve Carell — John du Pont — Foxcatcher (2014)
Oscar Isaac — Apocalypse — X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Margot Robbie — Queen Elizabeth I — Mary, Queen of Scots (2019)
Tonya Harding — I, Tonya (2017)
Bill Skarsgård — Pennywise — It (2017)
Idris Elba — Krall — Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Colin Farrell — Oswald Cobblepot — The Batman (2022)
Christian Bale — Dick Cheney — Vice (2018)
Tom Cruise — Les Grossman — Tropic Thunder (2008)
Billy Crystal — The Princess Bride
Mila Kunis — Oz the Great and Powerful
John Travolta — Hairspray
David Thewlis — Wonder Woman
Gillian Anderson — Crooked House
Zoe Zaldana — Guardians of the Galaxy
Johnny Depp — Before Night Falls
Ryan Reynolds — X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Colin Farrell, The Batman
Jared Leto, The House of Gucci
Cate Blanchett, Manifesto
Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs
Gwyneth Paltrow, Shakespeare in Love
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Emma Thompson, Harry Potter
Nicole Kidman as Virginia Wolf in The Hours
Sean Penn as John Mitchell in Gaslit
Glenn Close as Gutless in Hook
Nicole Kidman — Erin Bell (Destroyer)
Gary Oldman as Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula
Charlize Theron as Aileen in Monster
Winona Ryder — Edward Scissorhands
Jim Carrey — A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chris Evans — Snowpiercer
Cameron Diaz — Being John Malkovich
Cillian Murphy — A Quiet Place: Part II
Olivia Cooke — Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Blake Lively — The Rhythm Section
Willem Dafoe — Shadow of the Vampire
Monica Bellucci — The Brothers Grimm
Ralph Fiennes, Harry Poter'daki Lord Voldemort karakterini oynamıştı.