Canlandırdığı karakter için bu hale geldi! Ünlü oyuncu tanınmaz halde

Tilda Swinton — Lutz Ebersdorf — Suspiria (2018)

Charlize Theron — Aileen Wuornos — Monster (2003)

Halle Berry — Cloud Atlas

Jim Carrey — Peter (The Bad Batch)

Naomi Grossman, American Horror Story

Renée Zellweger — Judy Garland (Judy)



Tom Felton — Grand Guignol (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting)

Margot Robbie — Tonya Harding (I, Tonya)

Angelina Jolie — Rose Littleton (Come Away)

Mandy Moore — Rebecca Pearson (This Is Us)

Sienna Miller — Beth Ailes (The Loudest Voice)

Ryan Gosling — Dean (Blue Valentine)

Elizabeth Banks — Effie Trinket (The Hunger Games)

Blake Lively — Stephanie Patrick (The Rhythm Section)

Sigourney Weaver — Claudia Hoffman (Snow White: A Tale of Terror)



Nicole Kidman — Virginia Woolf — The Hours (2002)

Robin Williams — Mrs. Doubtfire — Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Jim Carrey — The Grinch — The Grinch (2000)

— Diana — Trainwreck (2015)

Rebecca Romijn — Mystique — X-Men (2000)



Heath Ledger — The Joker — The Dark Knight (2008)

Johnny Depp — James "Whitey" Bulger — Black Mass (2015)

Johnny Depp — The Mad Hatter — Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice (1988)

Mike Myers — various roles — the Austin Powers movies (1997—2002)

Steve Carell — John du Pont — Foxcatcher (2014)

Oscar Isaac — Apocalypse — X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Margot Robbie — Queen Elizabeth I — Mary, Queen of Scots (2019)

Tonya Harding — I, Tonya (2017)

Bill Skarsgård — Pennywise — It (2017)

Idris Elba — Krall — Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Colin Farrell — Oswald Cobblepot — The Batman (2022)

Christian Bale — Dick Cheney — Vice (2018)

Tom Cruise — Les Grossman — Tropic Thunder (2008)

Billy Crystal — The Princess Bride

Keanu Reeves — Freaked

Mila Kunis — Oz the Great and Powerful

Guy Pearce — Prometheus

John Travolta — Hairspray

David Thewlis — Wonder Woman

Javier Bardem — Skyfall

Gillian Anderson — Crooked House

Taylor Swift — Cats

Zoe Zaldana — Guardians of the Galaxy

Johnny Depp — Before Night Falls

Ryan Reynolds — X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Glenn Close — Hook

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Jared Leto, The House of Gucci

Tilda Swinton, Suspiria

Cate Blanchett, Manifesto

Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs

Gwyneth Paltrow, Shakespeare in Love

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Emma Thompson, Harry Potter

Nicole Kidman as Virginia Wolf in The Hours

Sean Penn as John Mitchell in Gaslit

Glenn Close as Gutless in Hook

Nicole Kidman — Erin Bell (Destroyer)

Gary Oldman as Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula

Charlize Theron as Aileen in Monster

Winona Ryder — Edward Scissorhands

Jim Carrey — A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chris Evans — Snowpiercer

Cameron Diaz — Being John Malkovich

Cillian Murphy — A Quiet Place: Part II

Olivia Cooke — Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Blake Lively — The Rhythm Section

Jared Leto — Mr. Nobody

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Willem Dafoe — Shadow of the Vampire

Monica Bellucci — The Brothers Grimm

Emma Thompson

Ralph Fiennes, Harry Poter'daki Lord Voldemort karakterini oynamıştı.

Chris Hemsworth

Hugh Grant

Christian Bale

Karen Gillan

Carice van Houten

Ryan Reynolds

Brad Pitt

Johnny Depp