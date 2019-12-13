Yılın en iyi oyunu belli oldu: İşte Game Awards kazananları!
The Game Awards 2019'un sonuçları açıklandı. ‘Yılın Oyunu’ ödülü Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’a gitti. İşte 2019'a damga vuran oyunlar...
Oyun dünyasının Oscar’ı olarak nitelendirilen The Game Awards 2019 sahiplerini buldu. Los Angeles'ın ev sahipliği yaptığı gece, birçok önemli duyuruya ve gelişmeye de sahne oldu.
İşte The Game Awards 2019 kazananları:
Yılın oyunu
Control
Death Stranding
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Outer Worlds
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
En İyi Skor / Müzik
Cadence of Hyrule
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Kingdom Hearts III
Sayonara Wild Hearts
En İyi Espor Koçu
Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
En İyi Esports Ekibi
Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
G2 Esports (League of Legends)
OG (Dota 2)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
En İyi Esports Etkinliği
2019 League of Legends World Championship
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
The International 2019
En İyi E-Spor Sunucusu
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
En İyi Hikaye
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
The Outer Worlds
En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV
Kingdom Hearts III
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
The Outer Worlds
En İyi Esports Oyuncu
Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Gears 5
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
En İyi Strateji Oyunu
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Tropico 6
Wargroove
Yılın İçerik Üreticisi
Jack “Courage” Dunlop
Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
David “Grefg” Martínez
Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
En İyi Sanat Yönetimi
Control
Death Stranding
Gris
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu
Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Metro Exodus
En İyi Sosyal Mesaj İçeren Oyun
Concrete Genie
Gris
Kind Words
Life Is Strange 2
Sea of Solitude
En İyi Aile Oyunu
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yoshi’s Crafted World
En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Dirt Rally 2.0
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
F1 2019
FIFA 20
En İyi Mobil Oyun
Call of Duty: Mobile
Grindstone
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of Light
What the Golf?
En İyi Multiplayer Oyunu
Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Tetris 99
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
En İyi Devam Eden Oyun
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
En İyi Esports Oyunu
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch
En İyi Performans
Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding
En İyi AR / VR Oyunu
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth
Beat Saber
No Man’s Sky
Trover Saves the Universe
Oyuncunun Sesi Ödülü
Death Stranding
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
Baba Is You
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
En İyi Oyun Yönetimi
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Outer Wilds
En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu
Borderlands 3
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice