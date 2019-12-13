Haberler, Son Dakika Haberleri
  3. The Game Awards 2019 kazananları belli oldu

Los Angeles'ta düzenlenen gecede The Game Awards 2019 sahiplerini buldu. Yayımcılığını Activision’ın yaptığı FromSoftware imzalı Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, 'Yılın Oyunu' seçildi.

Her sene geleneksel olarak düzenlenen The Game Awards, 2020 için son düzlüğe girdiğimiz bugünlerde 2019’un en başarılı oyunlarına ödüllerini dağıttı. Yayımcılığını Activision’ın yaptığı FromSoftware imzalı Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Game Awards 2019’un en prestijli ödülü olan ‘Yılın Oyunu’ ödülüne layık görüldü. Aynı zamanda ‘Yılın En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu’ da seçilen yapım, bu yılın mart ayında piyasaya çıkmıştı. 

WebTekno'da yer alan habere göre, Los Angeles'ın ev sahipliği yaptığı gece, birçok önemli duyuruya ve gelişmeye de sahne oldu. Sony’nin yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5 için resmi olarak duyurulan ilk oyun Godfall olurken, Microsoft'un bir sonraki Xbox’ının 2020’nin tatil döneminde çıkacağı açıklandı.

Ayrıca gelecek PS4, Xbox One ve PC plaformlarına yeni bir Hızlı ve Öfkeli oyunu geleceğini de öğrendik. Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmadan, The Game Awards 2019’un adaylarına ve kazananlarına hep birlikte göz atalım. (Kazananlar koyu olarak vurgulanmıştır)

The Game Awards 2019 kazananları:

Yılın oyunu

Control
Death Stranding
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Outer Worlds

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

En İyi Skor / Müzik

Cadence of Hyrule
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Kingdom Hearts III
Sayonara Wild Hearts

En İyi Espor Koçu

Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

En İyi Esports Ekibi

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
G2 Esports (League of Legends)
OG (Dota 2)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

En İyi Esports Etkinliği

2019 League of Legends World Championship
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
The International 2019

En İyi E-Spor Sunucusu

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

En İyi Hikaye

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
The Outer Worlds

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV
Kingdom Hearts III
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
The Outer Worlds

En İyi Esports Oyuncu

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Gears 5
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

En İyi Strateji Oyunu

Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Tropico 6
Wargroove

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

Jack “Courage” Dunlop
Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
David “Grefg” Martínez
Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Control
Death Stranding
Gris
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5

Metro Exodus

En İyi Sosyal Mesaj İçeren Oyun

Concrete Genie
Gris
Kind Words
Life Is Strange 2
Sea of Solitude
En İyi Aile Oyunu
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yoshi’s Crafted World

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Dirt Rally 2.0
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
F1 2019
FIFA 20

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Call of Duty: Mobile
Grindstone
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of Light
What the Golf?

En İyi Multiplayer Oyunu

Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Tetris 99
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

En İyi Esports Oyunu

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

En İyi Performans

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

En İyi AR / VR Oyunu

Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth
Beat Saber
No Man’s Sky
Trover Saves the Universe

Oyuncunun Sesi Ödülü

Death Stranding
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Baba Is You
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Outer Wilds

En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu

Borderlands 3
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice


