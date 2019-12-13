The Game Awards 2019 kazananları belli oldu

Her sene geleneksel olarak düzenlenen The Game Awards, 2020 için son düzlüğe girdiğimiz bugünlerde 2019’un en başarılı oyunlarına ödüllerini dağıttı. Yayımcılığını Activision’ın yaptığı FromSoftware imzalı Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Game Awards 2019’un en prestijli ödülü olan ‘Yılın Oyunu’ ödülüne layık görüldü. Aynı zamanda ‘Yılın En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu’ da seçilen yapım, bu yılın mart ayında piyasaya çıkmıştı.

WebTekno'da yer alan habere göre, Los Angeles'ın ev sahipliği yaptığı gece, birçok önemli duyuruya ve gelişmeye de sahne oldu. Sony’nin yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5 için resmi olarak duyurulan ilk oyun Godfall olurken, Microsoft'un bir sonraki Xbox’ının 2020’nin tatil döneminde çıkacağı açıklandı.

Ayrıca gelecek PS4, Xbox One ve PC plaformlarına yeni bir Hızlı ve Öfkeli oyunu geleceğini de öğrendik. Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmadan, The Game Awards 2019’un adaylarına ve kazananlarına hep birlikte göz atalım. (Kazananlar koyu olarak vurgulanmıştır)

The Game Awards 2019 kazananları:

Yılın oyunu

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

En İyi Skor / Müzik

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

En İyi Espor Koçu

Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

En İyi Esports Ekibi

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

En İyi Esports Etkinliği

2019 League of Legends World Championship

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

The International 2019

En İyi E-Spor Sunucusu

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

En İyi Hikaye

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

En İyi Rol Yapma Oyunu

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

En İyi Esports Oyuncu

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

En İyi Strateji Oyunu

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

Jack “Courage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martínez

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

En İyi Sosyal Mesaj İçeren Oyun

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life Is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

En İyi Multiplayer Oyunu

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

En İyi Esports Oyunu

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

En İyi Performans

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

En İyi AR / VR Oyunu

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Oyuncunun Sesi Ödülü

Death Stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

En İyi Aksiyon / Macera Oyunu

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice