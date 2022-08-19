Android cihazlardaki kötü amaçlı uygulama listesi! Bu uygulamaları sakın kullanmayın

NTV'nin haberine göre; Bir güvenlik araştırmacısı Android işletim sistemiyle çalışan telefonları hedef alan uygulamaları tespit etti.
İşte telefonlara zarar veren 35 uygulama;
Walls light – Wallpapers Pack
Big Emoji – Keyboard
Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops
Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D
Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD
EffectMania – Photo Editor
Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect
Fast Emoji Keyboard
Create Sticker for Whatsapp
Math Solver – Camera Helper
Photopix Effects – Art Filter
Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard
Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker
Smart Wifi
My GPS Location
Image Warp Camera
Art Girls Wallpaper HD
Cat Simulator
Smart QR Creator
Colorize Old Photo
GPS Location Finder
Girls Art Wallpaper
Smart QR Scanner
GPS Location Maps
Volume Control
Secret Horoscope
Smart GPS Location
Animated Sticker Master
Personality Charging Show
Sleep Sounds
QR Creator
Media Volume Slider
Secret Astrology
Colorize Photos
Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD
Photo Editor: Beauty Filter
Photo Editor: Retouch and Cutout
Photo Editor: Art Filters
Photo Editor - Design Maker
Photo Editor & Background Eraser
Photo & Exif Editor
Photo Editor - Filters Effects
Photo Filters & Effects
Photo Editor : Blur Image
Photo Editor : Cut, Paste
Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF
Neon Theme Keyboard
Neon Theme - Android Keyboard
Cashe Cleaner
Fancy Charging
FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner
Call Skins - Caller Themes
Funny Caller
CallMe Phone Themes
InCall: Contact Background
MyCall - Call Personalization
Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)
Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)
Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen
4K Wallpapers Auto Changer
NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers
Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds
Notes - reminders and lists
Poco Launcher
4K Pro Camera
YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect
Pista - Cartoon Photo Effect
Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder
Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced
Chat Online
Google Play Store'da en az 8 uygulamada tespit edilen Autolycos adındaki kötü yazılım ise kullanıcıları maddi zarara uğratıyor.
Yazılım uygulamayı indiren kişileri paralı hizmetlere üye etmeye başlıyor. İlk olarak 2021 yılında keşfedilen Autolycos'un Google tarafından incelenip zararlı bulunması yaklaşık altı ay sürdü.
Güvenlik uzmanları hem telefonunuzu hem paranızı korumanız için aşağıdaki uygulamaların hemen silinmesini tavsiye ediyor.
İşte zararlı yazılım içeren kötü uygulamalar...
Razer Keyboard & Theme — 10,000+ indirme
Vlog Star Video Editor — 1,000,000+ indirme
Funny Camera — 500,000+ indirme
Coco Camera — 1,000+ indirme
Creative 3D Launcher — 1,000,000+ indirme
GIF Keyboard — 100,000+ indirme
Freeglow Camera — 5,000+ indirme
Wow Camera — 100,00+ indirme