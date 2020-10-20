Muslim voters have shifted support to Trump!

The AKSAM Exclusive survey results were from the last 14 days. The poll was conducted between 10/4 and 10/18.

What do Muslim Americans really think about President Trump? 109 respondents from across 19 states participated in this poll.

Here are the 19 states that we conducted the poll in: Virginia, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada, California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Texas, Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, New Mexico, Indiana.

The survey further found that:

1. Who will you vote for or did you vote for in the 2020 Presidential Election?

Results:

61.48% - Donald Trump

30.27% - Joe Biden

8.25% - Undecided

2. Did you vote for the party or the candidate?

Results:

43.92% - Donald Trump

18.69% - Republican Party

6.55% - Joe Biden

30.84% - Democratic Party

3. Muslim American political support from 2012 to 2020.

Results:

See graphic -

4. During the last debate, Joe Biden said "InsAllah" which is one of the most commonly used Islamic phrases. Do you believe Biden was being sincere?

Results:

10.1% - Yes.

89.9% - No.