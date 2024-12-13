Yılın en iyi oyunu belli oldu! İşte tüm kazananlar

"En İyi Aile Oyunu" kategorisi

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Kazanan

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)