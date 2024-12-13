Haberler
Foto Galeri

TEKNOLOJİ
Eklenme tarihi: 13 Aralık 2024 Cuma 10:29

Yılın en iyi oyunu belli oldu! İşte tüm kazananlar

Geoff Keighley'in sunuculuğunu üstlendiği The Game Awards Perşembe gecesi gerçekleşti. ReFantazio, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong ve Balatro gibi oyunlar birden fazla ödül kazanırken, Astro Bot Yılın Oyunu ödülünü aldı. İşte The Game Awards kazananları

