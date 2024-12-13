Yılın en iyi oyunu belli oldu! İşte tüm kazananlar

"Yılın Oyunu" kategorisi
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Kazanan
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
"En İyi Devam Eden" kategorisi
Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) - Kazanan
"En İyi Bağımsız Geliştirici" kategorisi
Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Kazanan
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
"En İyi VR/AR Oyun" kategorisi
Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios) - Kazanan
Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
"En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu" kategorisi
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Kazanan
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
"Etkisi Yüksek Oyunlar" kategorisi
Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver) - Kazanan
Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)