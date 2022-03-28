2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül kazananların tam listesi

1 / 22

EN İYİ FİLM KAZANAN: CODA DİĞER ADAYLAR Belfast Don't Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU KAZANAN: Will Smith - King Richard DİĞER ADAYLAR Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM! Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN KAZANAN: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog DİĞER ADAYLAR Kenneth Branagh - Belfast Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU KAZANAN: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye DİĞER ADAYLAR Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos Kristen Stewart - Spencer

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM KAZANAN: Drive My Car DİĞER ADAYLAR Flee The Hand of God Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story DİĞER ADAYLAR Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter Judi Dench - Belfast Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog Anjanue Ellis - King Richard

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA DİĞER ADAYLAR Ciarán Hinds - Belfast Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO KAZANAN: CODA DİĞER ADAYLAR Drive My Car Dune The Lost Daughter The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ANİMASYON KAZANAN: Encanto DİĞER ADAYLAR Flee Luca The Mitchells vs the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ KAZANAN: Dune - Greig Fraser DİĞER ADAYLAR Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO KAZANAN: Belfast - Kenneth Branagh DİĞER ADAYLAR CODA Drive My Car Dune The Lost Daughter The Power of the Dog



EN İYİ KISA FİLM KAZANAN: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia ve Riz Ahmed DİĞER ADAYLAR: Ala Kachuu - Take and Run The Dress On My Mind Please Hold

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ KAZANAN: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo ve Leo Sanchez DİĞER ADAYLAR Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI KAZANAN: Cruella - Jenny Beavan DİĞER ADAYLAR Cruella Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ KAZANAN: Dune - Hans Zimmer DİĞER ADAYLAR Don't Look Up Dune Encanto Parallel Mothers The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ KURGU KAZANAN: Dune- Joe Walker DİĞER ADAYLAR Don't Look Up King Richard The Power of the Dog tick, tick... BOOM!

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram ve Justin Raleigh DİĞER ADAYLAR Coming 2 America Cruella Dune House of Gucci

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI KAZANAN: "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die DİĞER ADAYLAR "Be Alive" (King Richard) "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto) "Down to Joy" (Belfast) "No Time to Die" (No Time to Die) "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)

EN İYİ BELGESEL KAZANAN: Summer of Soul DİĞER ADAYLAR Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Writing with Fire

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT KAZANAN: Dune DİĞER ADAYLAR Free Guy No Time to Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI KAZANAN: Dune - Patrice Vermette ve Zsuzsanna Sipos DİĞER ADAYLAR Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story