KÜLTÜR-SANAT
Eklenme tarihi: 28 Mart 2022 Pazartesi 09:28

2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül kazananların tam listesi

Bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, üç yılın ardından ilk kez sunuculu gerçekleştirilen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall ve Wanda Sykes'in sunuculuğunu üstlendiği, Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törende sinema dünyasının en iyileri ödüllendirildi. İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

